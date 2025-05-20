Lake Charles Police investigating early morning shooting Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Lake Charles Police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting in the 500 block of Central Parkway.

Lt. Brenda Treadway said officers responded to the shooting just after midnight. The death has been labeled a homicide.

“As information becomes available, it will be shared with the media,” Treadway said.

Det. Dustin Fontenot is the lead investigator.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311.