Marginal risk for isolated thunderstorms Tuesday night Published 11:12 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Southwest Louisiana could be at risk for isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night as a cold front moves across the center of the state during the day.

The risk is “conditional,” said the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office, meaning severe weather may occur but the chances are currently low.

The most likely outcome is a broken line of showers, meteorologist Nick Slaughter said.

This week’s temperature trends favor the low- to mid-90s.