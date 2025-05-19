Joseph Dupas Published 4:24 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Joseph F. Dupas, also known in childhood as “Boy”, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend entered eternal rest on May 8, 2025, at the age of 75. Born on Oct. 16, 1949, in Mansura, La., to the late Joseph and Margie (Batiste) Dupas, Joseph was raised in the close-knit community of DeRidder, La.

As a young man, Joseph ventured beyond the borders of his hometown, traveling the country to places like New York and Chicago before eventually settling in Southern California. There, he found new opportunities and embraced one of the greatest joys of his life, becoming a father. He was the proud father of five children: Joseph David William Dupas, Sabrina (Dupas) McKnight, Vanessa Dupas-Stone, Christopher Joseph Dupas, and Ebony Ann Dupas. He was also formerly married.

Joseph’s life was marked by a strong will and determination. In his later years, he returned to Louisiana, settling in DeRidder and Lake Charles, where he spent his later years surrounded by family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margie Dupas; his sister, Mary Dupas Mercado; and his brother, Peter Dupas. He leaves behind a lasting legacy through his children, grandchildren, and his surviving siblings: Carl Zoner Dupas, Georgelon Ann Jenkins, Royce L. Clark, Ellen Renee Whitley, Virginia L Dupas, Dorothy Grace Hitchens, Paula Elizabeth Guillory.

Joseph Dupas never ever met a stranger. If you knew him, he probably greeted you with, “What ya know good?” He will be missed. His warm heart and kind nature will forever be remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Apostle Carl Clark will officiate the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Myers Colonial Funeral Home.