Charles Terry Hebert Published 12:37 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

July 27, 1940~May 13, 2025

Charles Terry Hebert, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 while visiting relatives in Old Fort, N.C.

He was born in Lake Charles, La. to Charles F. Hebert and Marie Alida Desselle Hebert on July 27, 1940. He was raised in the Lake Charles-Cameron area of SWLA, attending elementary school in Cameron, La., then transferring to Allen Military Academy where he graduated from high school in 1958, then entered Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La. In 1961, he transferred to University of Houston in Houston, Texas. He lived and worked in Houston for several years and owned a business there before returning in 1980 to SWLA to join his father, Charles F. Hebert, in the family business Hebert Abstract Co. Inc. in Cameron, La. Since 1980 he has been an abstractor and partner in Hebert Abstract Company, a real estate broker and real estate agent. He was an active member of the Cameron Lions Club for over 30 years. He was a member of the Lake Charles Harbor & Terminal District for several years and also the Cameron Parish Port, Harbor and Teminal District.

Email newsletter signup

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed saltwater fishing with his dad on their offshore fishing boat named Bo-Jac.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Allison Hebert of Lake Charles, La., his daughter, Denise Hebert Tremonte; two granddaughters, Nicole Tremonte Bain and Sarah Tremonte Harrington; four great-grandchildren, Weston Bain, Gracie Bain, Russell Harrington and Audrey Harrington, all of Sour Lake, Texas; his sister, Judith Hebert Cagle of Woodville, Texas and his nephew Christopher C. Criglow; grand-niece, Madeleine Criglow and grand-nephew Christian Criglow of Portland, Ore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles F. and Alida Desselle Hebert.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 24, 2025 at Christian World, 2001 East Gauthier Road, Lake Charles, LA 70607. Receive friends and family 10 a.m. Service at 12 p.m.