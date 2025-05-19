5/19: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 12:39 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Aré Diaz Rosette, 25, 2720 Southern Ridge Drive — required position and method of turning at intersections; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS. Bond: $45,100.

Brittney Lynn Evans, 33, 523 Hoffpauir Road, Sulphur — battery of a dating partner, first offense.

Gabriella Bryne Doyle, 45, 2095 Irwin St., Sulphur — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; drug possession; cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $87,500.

Marcus A. Graham, 48, 2705 E. Napoleon St., Sulphur — domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.

Amber Nichole Murray, 48, 553 Gaytine Road, Ragley — operating while intoxicated, first offense; three counts direct contempt of court.

Ruddy Alexander Castellanos, 39, Houston — operating while intoxicated, fourth offense.

Taylor Dean Romero, 34, 672 S. Post Oak Road, Sulphur — obscenity.

Marcus Allen Hooker Jr., 22, 6735 U.S. 90 East No. 186 — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment; aggravated assault.

Kelley Lee Stallion, 43, 4544 Young Lane — theft from $25,000 or more. Bond: $15,000.

Joshua Al Duhon, 43, 3418 Eliza Road Apt. A — domestic abuse battery-serious bodily injury.

Clarence Gray Daniel, 45, 1928 7th St. — operating while intoxicated-fourth offense; probation detainer.

Danielle Joleigh Elizabeth Pitt, 23, 1221 Matilda St., Westlake — drug possession; obscenity. Bond: $205,000.

Herbert William Juiar Parker, 28, 422 Albert St. — pedestrians on highways or interstate highways; two counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; obstruction of justice.

Derek Wayne Moss, 42, 1851 N. Claiborne St., Sulphur — two counts domestic abuse battery. Bond: $8,000.

Caitlin Leeann Thibodeaux, 36, 2924 SJB Carter Lane — two counts direct contempt of court; two counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. Bond: $9,500.

Tranese Nicole Jones, 40, 956 Koonce Road, Sulphur — obstruction of court orders; domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Armani Danae Francis, 23, 1706 Harless St. — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Deshawntavio Tyveon Tibbs, 22, 429 Mouton Drive Apt. A, Jennings — criminal trespass; two counts illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; four counts possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; parole detainer. Bond: $250,000.

Tristen Ervin Achane, 21, 915 McKinley St., Jennings — criminal trespass; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; parole detainer. Bond: $250,500.

Overy James Bigelow, 30, 5448 Lily Lane — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense. Bond: $100,500.

Paula Dianne Maloney, 73, 21 Carriage Lane — fraudulent portrayal of a law enforcement officer or firefighter. Bond: $25,000.

Fredrick Willie Jenkins, 47, 2200 Van Buren St. Apt. 9 — eight counts direct contempt of court; resisting an officer; aggravated assault; drug possession.

Kaleb Dewayne Valentine, 23, Rusk, Texas — drag racing and racing on public roads; operating while intoxicated, third offense. Bond: $50,500.

Joshua Jay Reeves, 40, 1508 Eunice St., Sulphur — aggravated arson.

Michael Anthony Dejean, 65, 3196 Baywood Ave. — domestic abuse battery.

Desiree Djeannee Poullard, 33, 1011 W. 18th St. — domestic abuse battery.

Joshua Brett Alex, 35, 513 Cline St. — direct contempt of court; firearm-free zone; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; three counts possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark; drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.