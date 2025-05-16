William “Bill” Voris King Published 9:24 am Friday, May 16, 2025

William Voris “Bill” King, 82, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully, at home, on May 13, 2025.

Born on April 9, 1943, Bill was a proud lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He graduated from Sewanee Military Academy, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Louisiana Tech University. Shortly after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served honorably during the Vietnam War era.

In 1967, Bill married the love of his life, Marjorie C. “Betty” King. Their 51-year marriage was a testament to love, partnership and enduring commitment, lasting until Betty‘s passing in 2018.

Bill spent much of his professional life as a longtime manager of Hayes Minerals LLC. He also served as vice president of Kelly, Weber and Company, LLC. He was also involved in many oil and gas ventures across Louisiana and Texas.

A 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and dedicated Shriner, Bill was deeply committed to philanthropy. He served as Chairman of the Board for the Shriners Hospital in Mexico City and made a $1,000,000 personal donation to the Shriners Hospital system. Annually, Bill made substantial contributions to several charities. In 2025, he established the Bill and Betty King Foundation, to carry forward his charitable legacy.

Bill was appointed by Governor Edwin Edwards to the Louisiana Pan-American commission, served as vice chairman of the Louisiana Commerce and Industry Board under Governor Bobby Jindal and contributed as a member of Governor Jindal’s natural resources transition team.

A passionate outdoorsman, Bill found great joy in duck hunting and bass fishing at his beloved Coastal Club. He also supported McNeese State University athletics and served as past president of the Quarterback Club, and the 100 Club, and was a generous supporter of the Athletics Foundation.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his father, Voris King; his mother, Frances King; his brothers, Alvin, and Charles King; and his sister, Virginia Ayers.

He is survived by his son, Geoff Gilbert, and wife, Tricia; and his daughter, Jackie Gilbert and wife, Suzanne, both of Austin, Texas. He also leaves behind many cherished friends, colleagues, and fellow outdoorsman across the Country.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: the Bill and Betty King foundation at 4353 Edgewater Dr., Lake Charles, LA 70605.

The King family extends sincere gratitude to Dr. Gary Kohler and nurse, Peggy; Dr. Rolando Tapia; Dr. Loree Leatherman; Alanna Perkins of the VA pharmacy, and in-home caregivers Lisa Franklin, Tresa Leger, and their outstanding team.

Special acknowledgment goes to Sharon Anderson, who faithfully served the King family for 49 years, and for the last several years, served as one of Bill‘s caregivers alongside Scott and Paulette O’Pry. Additionally, Lori Simon, and Maegan Coker are recognized for their part in Bill‘s care over the last several years.

Additional thanks go to Attorney David Sigler, and CPA Doug Cooley for their instrumental support in the creation of the Bill and Betty King Foundation, and their many years of dedicated friendship and service.

At Bill‘s request, a private graveside service will be held at Orange Grove, Cemetery, in Lake Charles.

William Voris “Bill“ King lived a life of leadership, generosity, and deeply held values. His personality was infectious. He leaves behind a trail of people across the country that loved him. His legacy will endure through the lives he touched and the causes he championed.

We invite you to leave a fond memory or sentiment of condolences on our website www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.