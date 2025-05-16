Virginia “Jean” Ann Slaughter Published 9:26 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Virginia Ann “Jean” Slaughter, 83, was born March 7, 1942, in Sulphur, La. to the late John and Sadie Chatlin. She lived most of her life in Lake Charles, La. and moved to Spring, Texas in her later life living with her son. Mrs. Slaughter departed this life on May 12, 2025, at the Woodland Memorial Hospital in Woodlawn, Texas surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Slaughter was united in Holy Matrimony to Clinson Slaughter Sr. where they raised five children.

Mrs. Slaughter was a very committed spiritual woman who held true to her Christian beliefs. She was a member of New Light Baptist Church, Lake Charles, La.

She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Chris (Kazma) Chatman and Vincent Slaughter; one daughter, Stephanie (Walter) Houston; four grandchildren, Santana (Marcus) Brown, Shakrihia Chatman, Caleb Houston and Khalid Chatman; Elena Estrada the mother of her grandson; four great-grandchildren, Malik Brown, Denzel Brown, Kamani Washington and Willow Andrews; one Goddaughter, Kaydance Guy and one bonus daughter, Otharee Jefferson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sadie Chatlin; husband, Clinson Slaughter; one brother, Johnnie “Catfish” Chatman and one sister, Stella Semien and two sons, Anthony K. Chatman and Clinson Slaughter Jr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 10 a.m., and funeral service at 11 a.m., at New Light Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.