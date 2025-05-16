Matthew Jones: Favorite part of teaching is watching students become successful adults Published 5:55 am Friday, May 16, 2025

After 22 years as a music educator, Singer High School Teacher of the Year Matthew Jones transitioned into a new role: special education.

Jones is Beauregard Parish born and bred, and currently resides in Longville. Both of his grandmothers and his brother were teachers in Beauregard Parish. This played a role in his decision to become a teacher, but it was ultimately the dedication of an individual who taught him that inspired him.

Throughout his schooling, he encountered several effective educators whom he still talks to today. But it was his high school band director, Gary Michaels, who was the most influential. During Jones’ junior and senior years, he was given the opportunity by Michaels to work with younger students. His work to help educate his peers planted the seed that would become his career aspirations.

“Ultimately, I think that God has placed me in a position to have a positive impact on my students.”

After graduating from South Beauregard High School in 1995, he earned his Bachelor’s in instrumental music education from McNeese State University. He taught instrumental music for over two decades at three different schools: Moss Bluff Middle School, Sam Houston High School and South Beauregard High School.

But with 2020 came the COVID-19 pandemic. And with the pandemic came a need for change in Jones’ life. The landscape of education became a landmine of uncertainty and “burnout” for teachers and students alike during 2020 and 2021. He was not immune to these symptoms.

“I seriously considered taking an early retirement,” he recalled. “My family and I spent time praying about it and considering other options, and I kept thinking about some students that I had taught over the years who had disabilities.”

One of his fondest memories as a teacher is of a sixth-grade autistic student who joined the band program. With Jones’ guidance, this student stayed active in band until she graduated from high school and “flourished.” This experience became the catalyst for his decision to make the switch.

“I had several special education students involved in music through the years and enjoyed working with them and seeing them grow,” he explained. “I felt special education was an area where I could have a positive impact on the lives of students.”

He completed the coursework required for his special education certification in 2024 through Grand Canyon University and is now teaching fifth through eighth grade special education at Singer High School.

He is also the co-sponsor for the junior and senior Beta Clubs at Singer, as well as a substitute bus driver and driver for extracurricular activities.

Like with the sixth-grade student who inspired Jones, his favorite part of the gig is getting to see his students become successful adults. He maintains healthy relationships with them by curating a classroom that is safe and makes it clear he cares about their success.

His teaching space might look typical with a table and regular desks, but he also provides the students with cubicles and standing desks. Since each student in special education is unique, these options let them be in their most comfortable position while learning. It also offers flexibility and agency for his students.

“I like to create a place where my students have the freedom and security to tell me what is going on in their lives.”

The goal is always to get his students through school so they can succeed in life. But this isn’t just for the students. He believes the community benefits greatly when students get a good education and learn skills, like welding and cooking.

The relationship is symbiotic, especially for members of the small, rural community, he said. Parents provide support for students and teachers alike, and the school provides services — counseling, occupational therapy, speech therapy — that some parents cannot afford.

From his firsthand experience, Jones said every current and future teacher should take the time to be introspective and determine what they need to keep their fire for teaching lit.

“Education can be tough, but it is also extremely rewarding.”