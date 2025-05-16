LSU bounces back to whip South Carolina, even series Published 11:46 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday’s Game: LSU 8, South Carolina 1

Saturday’s Game: 2 p.m. / SECN+

LSU bounced back in a big way Friday following one of its worst losses of the season.

Jared Jones hit two home runs and Ethan Frey added another as the Tigers whipped South Carolina 8-1 to even the final regular season Southeastern Conference series at a game apiece.

LSU got another strong performance from ace Kade (7-1), who allowed one run over 6.2 innings while striking out nine.

The No. 1-ranked Tigers (41-13, 18-11 SEC) put Thursday’s late collapse in a 6-5 walk-off loss behind them and go into the regular season’s final day in a third-place tie in the SEC with Vanderbilt, one game behind second-place Arkansas.

Anderson, who was held back a day from his usual role as the opening pitcher in weekend series, allowed four hits and one run while walking three.

“Kade was awesome tonight,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “Probably the best pitcher in the country.

“He’s closest to the big leagues, I would say, of any pitcher in college. He did what he always does again.”

With the switch in the weekend rotation, the Tigers will have their co-ace, Anthony Eyanson (8-2, 2.91) on the mound

for the final game.

South Carolina (28-27, 6-22) has not announced a starter.

Anderson got plenty of support from the Tigers 10-hit attack.

The Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the third when Jones led off the inning with a solo home run and, following Daniel Dickinson’s walk, Frey blasted his 11th home run of the season, a 2-run bomb to right field.

Jones also had a 2-run homer in the eighth, his 18th.

“It was a good night Jared, obviously,” Jones said. “Jared has not only met expectations, he has exceeded all expectations during his career at LSU.”

The big night gave him 60 career home runs, third all-time on the LSU list behind Eddy Furniss and Brad Cresse, both of whom played four years.

“His growth as a player is what I’m most proud of,” Johnson said. “The leadership he brings to our team is tremendous. It was great to see him have that game tonight.”

The 2-3-4 hitters for LSU went 8-for-11 as Jones was 3-for-3, Dickinson 2-for-3 and Frey 3-for-5.

“Offensively we did a little of everything,” Johnson said.

The Tigers added two runs in the fifth for a 5-1 lead, first on a sacrifice fly by Luis Hernandez and then when Josh Pearson’s sacrifice bunt scored Frey from third.

After Jones second home run in the eighth, LSU got its final run in the ninth on another safety-squeeze with Jake Brown scoring on Michael Braswell’s bunt.