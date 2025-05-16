LCPD investigating hit-and-run pedestrian death Published 5:05 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

One woman was killed and another injured early Friday morning in an automobile-pedestrian hit-and-run at the corner of Nelson Road and Elmer Lane.

Lake Charles Police Sgt. Brad Puckett said officers were dispatched to the area just before 2:30 am. Upon arrival, officers discovered two females at the edge of the roadway — one was deceased and the other seriously injured.

Puckett said the injured woman was transported to a local hospital and then to Lafayette medical facility.

The suspect in the hit-and-run — Christopher Landez-Navarrete — was located at a residence on 16th Street. He was arrested and charged with two counts of felony hit-and-run.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the LCPD Traffic Division at 337-491-1456.