Larry Clem Hicks Published 2:59 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Larry Clem Hicks, age 69, of Westlake, La. passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Larry was born in Opelousas, La.

Larry proudly served his country in the United States Navy and worked for Lowes until he retired.

Visitation will begin on Monday, May 19, 2025 from 5 – 9 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake.

Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake with the Rev. Glenn George officiating.