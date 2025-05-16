Jeff Davis remembers five officers lost in the line of duty Published 8:30 am Friday, May 16, 2025

This week marks National Police Week, and Jeff Davis Parish showed its deep appreciation for local law enforcement on Wednesday with a special inaugural banquet.

Sheriff Kyle Miers highlighted the significance of the event, noting it as an opportunity to celebrate the dedicated service of officers and to honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“With it being National Police Week, we want to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty, but also, we want to show respect and honor to all of you,” Miers said in his address. “Every day, you go out and put your lives on the line for this community. I think a lot of times people take for granted the dangers that are out there whenever they go shopping at Walmart or just simply put gas in a car. And when danger knocks on their door you are the people they call. So I want to say thank you all for the job that you do. You are seen and you are appreciated.”

Miers expressed his gratitude to the officers for their unwavering commitment to protecting their communities and for countless sacrifices made to ensure public safety. He also extended a heartfelt appreciation to the families of fallen officers.

Sharing a personal sentiment, Mires quoted his wife, Miranda, who wrote, “There is no better sound than the sound of velcro on my husband’s duty belt at the end of this shift. That is the sound of him making it home safely.”

Jamie Tyler, lead pastor at Our Savior’s Church in Jennings, also conveyed his gratitude, thanking the dedicated men and women who proudly serve to protect and defend the community, ensuring it remains a safe and healthy place to live, and honoring those who have died in service.

Tyler offered a blessing to the officers and their families, remarking, “You can’t show love in any greater form than to lay one’s life down for another.”

The event also served as a platform to recognize outstanding law enforcement officers within the parish, including the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year Chris Gaspard and Welsh Police Department Officer of the Year Liberty Gay.

Challenge coins were presented by the Sheriff’s Office to Capt. Jason Chretien, Detective Tyler Houston, Deputy Chris Gaspard, Deputy Tylynn Parsons, Deputy Nicholas Ardoin, Deputy Allen Dupuis, Deputy Brevan Fields, Sgt. Collin Janise, Deputy John Leber, Deputy David Marcantel, Deputy Jose Mohammed, Sgt. Elizabeth Morrison, Deputy Tonya Pattum, Deputy Taylor Reed, Deputy Tanner Richert, Deputy Harvey Sonnier, Deputy Jade Young, Deputy Cassidy Viator, Deputy Labrishca Bouley, Deputy Isaac Carrier, Sgt. Charles Caruthers, Deputy Lukthaddeus Collins, Deputy Jude Fruge, Deputy Sabastian Landry and Deputy Robert Maylen

Additionally, a lifesaving award was given to Sr. Cpl. Fredrick Stewart of the Fenton Police Department, and two Meritorious Service Awards were presented to Ethan LeBlanc and Jeremy Moriarty of the Jennings Police Department.

The event was a significant opportunity to honor and support the families of the courageous officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while safeguarding their communities. A moment of silence and a last roll call ceremony served as a touching tribute to their dedicated service.

Five officers in Jeff Davis Parish have lost their lives in the line of duty since 1906:

Fenton Police Officer Shannon Matthew Brown, who died in 2016 after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop; Officer Burton “Burt” LeBlanc of the Jennings Police Department who was fatally shot while responding to an emergency call in 2020; Sheriff’s Deputy Claude “Winston” Guillory who died in 2020 after contacting COVID-19 in a presumed on-duty exposure and Sheriff Deputy James Michael “Flip” Phillips, who was killed in 1999 when he lost control of his unit during a pursuit. City Marshal Cameron Coffin was also killed by gunfire in 1906.