Billie  Ray Johnson 

Published 2:56 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Billie Johnson, who passed away peacefully on May 14, 2025, in Lake Charles, La. Born on March 15, 1927, in Glenmora, La., Billie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Billie is survived by her children, Kenneth, Barry, and Cynthia; grandchildren, Emily, Mickey, Beth, Jacob, and Amy. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth L. Johnson.

Her graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Consolata Cemetery.

