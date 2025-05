Willis “Cowboy” Ambrose Simien Published 5:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Visitation for Willis Ambrose “Cowboy” Simien will be Friday, May 16, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at James Funeral Home. His funeral will follow at 12 p.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Mr. Simien departed this life Thursday, May 8, 2025, in his residence surrounded by family.

Email newsletter signup