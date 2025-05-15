Westlake police chief: Officers’ support, dedication doesn’t go unnoticed Published 4:22 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

1 of 4

Local law enforcement agencies have held memorial events to observe National Police Week since it began on Sunday. The Westlake Police Department centered its ceremony around the memory of fallen reserve officer James B. Cook Jr. on Wednesday evening.

The 2025 National Police Week has been held each May since 1962. Chief of Police Chris Wilrye called it an opportunity to give law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty “special recognition.”

The first documented officer killed in the line of duty was Constable Darius Quimby, who died while attempting an arrest in 1791. At least 24,412 officers have been killed in the line of duty since, Wilrye said.

“Each year, police officers are taken from us, their loved ones, their family, their coworkers, and their communities by circumstances that somehow went beyond their control.”

There were 165 fallen officers in 2024, with an average time of service of 14 years and one month and an average age of 44 years. Three of these officers were from Louisiana, as were two of the 25 officers who have been killed in the line of duty this year.

The ceremony honored WPD’s singular fallen officer, Cook, who died by inadvertent gunfire just two weeks into his service. In a release, WPD said his sacrifice is a “poignant reminder of the risks our officers face daily.”

The gratitude extended to the active officers in attendance.

“I want to say thank you to all the men and women who sacrificed their time away from their families, friends,” Wilrye said. “Your unwavering support and dedication to everyone does not go unnoticed.”

Mayor Hal McMillin echoed the police chief’s sentiments.

“I love livin’ free … and one of the first things when I start talking about Westlake,” he said. “You talk about our police protection, our fire protection, our great city, our great schools. But police protection brings people to Westlake. They feel safe when they’re here.”

He continued by saying he is honored to be a part of the team that protects his residents, and reassured the city’s commitment to support WPD.

“Of course, we have an elected chief, but we all work together to see that your budget needs are filled for the city, that y’all have the right equipment and you can do your job the right way,” he said. “And we want to see you go home safely every night.”