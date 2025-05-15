Walk springs creativity: Annual Spring Art Walk stroll to a new location Published 3:14 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

In the heart of the tree-lined McNeese State University Quad, exciting things are happening this week — especially for artists and art enthusiasts.

The annual Spring Art Walk, hosted by the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA, has shifted from its traditional downtown location to the heart of the McNeese campus and the pedestrian promenade it offers. The free, family friendly event is set for noon-4 p.m. Friday.

“It is a jam-packed treat of experience,” said Arts and Humanities Council Board Member at Large Anna Alamond, who said guests can enjoy an afternoon stroll through the campus while exploring a dynamic lineup of activities. “The Spring Art Walk is going to be absolutely bustling this year.”

The open-air market will feature handcrafted goods and original works from more than 50 vendors, as well as interactive art zones.

“We’re going to have everything from poetry readings happening to theater performances happening and that will all be available for everyone to see,” she said. “Whenever you walk in, you’re going to see incredible vendors and everything from ceramics to crochets to wonderful paintings — oil and acrylic — and you’re going to be surrounded by the creativity.”

The air will be alive with performances by local musicians, dancers, poets, and theater groups. Highlights include a sneak peek from Sulphur High School Theatre’s production of “Beetlejuice” and a musical performance by cast members of ACTS Theatre’s latest play, “A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum.”

The Indie-rock band Barfly will also perform.

“If you’re coming to Spring Art Walk, make sure you bring your favorite sketch book and your favorite picnic blanket because one of the The Art Factory instructors will be there to help facilitate a live figure drawing session,” Alamond said. “Whoever wants to participate has to have courage because we’ll be rotating who’s the model. It will basically be a community figure drawing session for anyone who wants to drop in.”

Alamond said the decision to move the walk from downtown Ryan Street to McNeese was an easy one.

“Whenever we think about our creative community, so many of our creatives come from McNeese,” she said. “We wanted to honor those roots and we also hope that anyone who comes to this event will follow us to our events downtown.”

Alamond said events like the Spring Art Walk are important for community members to establish connections.

“I can’t tell you how many friends I’ve personally met at Spring Art Walk and it’s incredible to see and realize how much wonderful talent comes and grows from right here in our swamp,” she said with a laugh. “We feel so honored to be able to highlight our local artists and create an opportunity for them to be able to sell their wares and help supplement what it takes to create these wonderful pieces.”