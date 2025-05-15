Jennings student in serious accident days before graduation Published 11:12 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

JENNINGS – An 18-year-old student from Jennings High School was involved in a serious ATV accident on Saturday, just days before his scheduled graduation this Friday.

The accident occurred when Kameron Kratzer lost control of the ATV, which then flipped and landed on him.

Kratzer was initially taken to Ochsner American Legion Hospital in Jennings, but was later airlifted to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center for emergency surgery after his body became septic from internal injuries.

Kratzer is currently facing a long recovery period in the hospital, where his condition is being closely monitored by doctors.

To help his family with medical expenses, a GoFundMe account has been created at www.gofundme.com/f/help-kameron-heal-after-atv-accident. As of Wednesday, over $2,325 has been raised towards the $5,000 goal.