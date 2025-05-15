Football adds to roster Published 11:07 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

With summer workouts getting ready to start, McNeese State continues to add to its football roster.

This week, the Cowboys added depth at both the offensive line and wide receiver, two positions that were considered needing upgrades after last season.

Head coach Matt Viator and staff added Reagan Gill, an offensive lineman from SMU, and Josh Jackson, a wide receiver from Alabama-Birmingham.

Email newsletter signup

Gill is a 6-foot-5, 315-pounder who spent two seasons with the Mustangs and entered the transfer portal in April. He is considered more of a guard and power blocker who is good for the run game.

He was a three-star recruit out of high school, according to 247 Sports.

Gill has also played some left tackle, so he gives the Cowboys added depth along the entire offensive line.

Gill, who should have three years of eligibility, is also considered a good athlete. In high school, he competed in track and field as well. As a junior, he threw the shot put 41 feet, five inches, and the discus 117-1. His personal best in the discus was 133-3 as a sophomore.

Gill played in two games over his two seasons at SMU after being ranked as the nation’s No. 125 inside offensive lineman by Ranked as the nation’s No. 125 IOL on 247 Sports composite rankings.

Jackson is a 6-2 freshman from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans. He played in two games last year with the Blazers and should help in replacing the loss of Jer’Michael Carter, who left surprisingly for Oklahoma after spring workouts.

Jackson is a little bigger than Carter, at about 210 pounds, and McNeese hopes he can help a core of receivers who have struggled over the past couple of years.

Getting Jackson and Gill from the Houston area is part of McNeese’s continued effort to improve through the portal and FBS level when possible. Both players are also from the Cowboy recruiting footprint between New Orleans and Houston in Louisiana and East Texas.