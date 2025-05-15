Edna Pearce Berglund Published 5:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Edna Pearce Berglund was born on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 1943 in Lake Charles to William Harold Pearce and Edna LeBlanc Pearce.

Edna died unexpectedly on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 3:28 am at St. Patrick’s Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edna Leblanc Pearce and William H. Pearce (Bill); husband, Ronald Wayne Berglund; brothers, John Harold Pearce (Billy), Leonard Pearce, Wallace Pearce, and nephew, Scott Pearce. She is survived by her sons, Michael Paul Berglund and Steven Craig Berglund (Deline); sister-in-law, Mary Pearce; nephew, Lynn Pearce; nieces, Jeanne Marie Daigle and Sarah Pearce, also numerous great-nieces and nephews and also Olivia Hines and her sisters who were like grandchildren to Mom and Dad. Special thanks to Virginia Rozas who was so much help to mom and to us. Mom will be greatly missed. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church with Msgr. Danny Torres officiating. A rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date.

