5/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 3:25 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kenneth Wayne Batiste Jr., 43, 3000 Center St. — sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; four counts drug possession; pedestrians on highways or interstate highways; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; direct contempt of court. Bond: $60,100.

Destiny Clare Goodwin, 29, Longville — six counts direct contempt of court; drug possession; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.

Von Paul Guilbeau, 60, 1935 N. Claiborne St., Sulphur — oral sexual battery.

Laquad Jamal Roy, 34, 4650 Nelson Road — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment; violations of protective orders.

Joseph Daniel Hesse, 34, 1022 Verna Lane, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Mark Christopher Ellis, 37, 1908 18th St. — direct contempt of court; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; two counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; turning movements and required signals; operating vehicle while license is suspended. Bond: $84,200.

Damian Lee Ledoux Jr., 33, 1747 O’Brien St. — simple burglary; two counts drug possession; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. Bond: $43,000.

Nolan Joseph Levier III, 37, 105 Live Oak Drive, Iowa, La. — domestic abuse battery.

Kaylin Dwayne Aaron, 25, 1206 5th Ave. — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Dale Marie Miller, 42, 1610 Gieffers St. — second-degree cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $450,000.

Brian Keith Deville, 37, 4730 Common St. No. 20 — criminal trespass; resisting an officer; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $83,000.

Jacoby Germaine Guy, 32, 1605 3rd St. — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less).

Billy Gean Nickleberry, 39, 1702 Perry St., Vinton — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; probation detainer. Bond: $25,000.

Jason Tyler Ardoin, 21, 435 W. Logan St., Sulphur — illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Tyler Jamal Mouton, 25, 906 6th St. — two counts violations of protective orders; stalking; domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim; simple robbery.

Justin Aaron Hooper, 35, 380 S. Perkins Ferry Road, Moss Bluff — drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons-possession, custody or use of any tools customarily used by thieves or burglars. Bond: $9,500.

Jamottieyah Lorain Reed, 23, 6673 McCown Road — domestic abuse battery-intentional use of force with dangerous weapon.