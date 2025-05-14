Report: Louisiana still battling fentanyl crisis Published 6:38 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Nolan McKendry | The Center Square

Louisiana continues to face one of the most severe drug overdose crises in the nation, according to a new analysis of federal mortality data.

The state ranks seventh nationwide in overdose deaths, averaging 39.4 deaths per 100,000 residents — 43% above the national average of 27.5.

Email newsletter signup

The findings come from a study by Georgia-based Bader Scott Injury Lawyers, which analyzed five years of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report shows Louisiana averaged 1,828 overdose deaths annually from 2018 to 2022, with fatalities more than doubling over that period. The state saw its highest number of overdose deaths in 2021, with 2,463 lives lost—up from 1,140 in 2018.

Synthetic opioids, particularly fentanyl, are driving the surge. Recent FDA data cited in the study show emergency room visits for fentanyl overdoses have jumped 320% since 2019, and synthetic opioids are now detected in 76% of all drug-related deaths nationwide.

Southern states dominate the top 10 in overdose mortality, with West Virginia leading the nation at 65.9 deaths per 100,000 residents. Louisiana is not far behind, and several of its parishes are among the state’s hardest hit.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish recorded the most opioid-involved deaths in a recent year (193), followed by St. Tammany (84), Lafayette (68), and Rapides (63).

While overdose deaths in Louisiana have declined slightly from their 2021 peak — dropping from 15,665 in 2021 to 13,937 — the number remains elevated compared to 2016, when the state reported 12,566 fatal overdoses.

“This study reveals the extent to which Louisiana has been devastated by the opioid epidemic,” said a Bader Scott spokesman. “The crisis is fueled by a combination of prescription painkillers, heroin, and increasingly, synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Socioeconomic challenges, limited healthcare access, and geographic factors have all contributed to this deadly trend.”

Experts say addressing the crisis will require a multi-pronged approach: Expanding access to addiction treatment, making overdose-reversing medications like naloxone more widely available and investing in prevention efforts targeted at vulnerable communities.