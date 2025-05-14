Interim mayor oversees last council meeting Published 4:58 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Ashlyn Little

The DeRidder City Council meeting was bittersweet on Monday as it was the last one overseen by Interim Mayor Randy Larken. Mayor-elect Michael Harris will take his oath of office on Saturday.

“The last nine months have been some of the most challenging of my life, but it’s also been the most rewarding and I’ve learned a lot,” Larken said with great emotion. “We should always work together and we’ve done a great job at that the last nine months. I ask for that to continue.”

In the past nine months, several council members switched positions to fill holes created when Larken was named interim mayor after former Mayor Misty Roberts resigned. Larken’s role as acting mayor left two openings on the council: president and the District 4 council seat. John Hyde, who served on the council 40 years ago, was voted to serve as the interim council member for District 4. As vice president, Wayne Godfrey Sr., District 1, was made acting council president.

Monday’s meeting concluded with the three showing their gratitude to one another for building bridges within the city and holding each other up when times were difficult.

“Forty years ago to now, there’s really no difference,” Hyde said. “Times have changed, but you’re sitting here on this council and you’re trying to do what’s best for the city and its citizens. That’s what I did 40 years ago and that’s what I attempted to do here.”

The council expressed their gratitude to Hyde and said how he brought a different way of thinking and much knowledge to its discussions.

Godfrey said he was grateful for the opportunity to not only serve for one area, but to help the city as a whole during his time as president. He also thanked Council Clerk Glenna Luther saying, “This woman is the backbone of the city when it comes to making sure we always do what’s right.”

Harris spoke at the end of the meeting.

“My job is to see what’s good and help facilitate that to help the city move forward,” he said.

Larken said he believes Harris has a “heart for our city and we’re going to look for you to prove that to us.”