Former CPSO deputy accused of bringing contraband into jail Published 5:16 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

A former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office correctional deputy was fired Wednesday after being accused of bringing contraband into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force began investigating Dalronique Q. Ross, 20, on April 21. Vincent said Ross was accused of conspiring with others to purchase and distribute paper sprayed with synthetic cannabinoids into the jail.

On May 6, she was terminated from CPSO.

Email newsletter signup

On Wednesday, Judge David Ritchie signed a warrant for her arrest. Ross was arrested later the same day.

She is charged with malfeasance in office; criminal conspiracy; and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. Her bond is set at $50,000.

“When a deputy violates the trust that is placed in them by this office and our community, they will be held accountable,” Sheriff Stitch Guillory said. “No one is above the law, including those who wear the badge. As soon as we were made aware of the possible introduction of contraband, we immediately took action. In addition to the arrest, we have conducted searches within the Calcasieu Correctional Center and have successfully located and removed contraband involved in this case. We will continue to take every measure necessary to maintain the safety and integrity of our facility. This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and I remain committed to transparency for those we serve.”

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible, Vincent said.