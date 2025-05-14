Drive-by shooting suspect who skipped trial apprehended

District Attorney Lauren Heinen reported that Wayne Anthony Wyble was taken into custody Wednesday morning on Penny Street in Jennings. He was expected to be transported to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail for booking.

The District Attorney’s Office has requested that Judge Steve Gunnell order Wyble to be held without bond while he awaits trial. He was out on bond pending his trial.

Wyble is accused of a drive-by shooting in November 2022 that resulted in a Jennings man, Hoyt Lejeune, being paralyzed. Wyble did not appear for his jury trial on Monday in the 31st Judicial Court, where he was scheduled to face charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated flight from an officer.

The incident occurred while the victim was driving to work. An SUV tailgated his vehicle, then passed, and shots were fired, striking him and causing paralysis in his legs.

Despite his injuries, Lejeune managed to pull into a nearby parking lot and let his car roll into a fence to stop it.

He was able to provide police with the license plate and direction of travel of the suspect’s vehicle. Wybel was later involved in a police chase that ended near Hathway when his vehicle collided with farm equipment.

Heinen expressed her gratitude to the public for their assistance in the case, stating in a press release, “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the public for their vigilance in notifying law enforcement of the defendant’s whereabouts. This arrest demonstrates the effectiveness of community cooperation with law enforcement.”

The District Attorney’s Office also acknowledged the work of Officers Ric Easley, Eduardo Mendoza, Rockie Roy, and Rodney Daigle of the Jennings Police Department for their successful apprehension of Wyble. She also recognized the dedicated efforts of the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Department and all other law enforcement agencies involved in the three-day search.