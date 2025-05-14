Deanna Louise Dickens Nortman Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Deanna Louise Dickens Nortman, 88, was born Dec. 4, 1936, and passed away May 11, 2025.

Deanna, Momma, and Meemaw. Depending on what was going on, her late husband and best friend of 60 years could be heard hollering any of these names from his spot to hers, one given but two of which she held with so much pride. A mother who raised four boys who then went on to give her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that lovingly know her as MeeMaw.

They met in college while she was attending Southwest Texas University and studying education. A degree and career path that would eventually take her to retirement after over 30 years of pouring into her students. She had such a love for teaching and never missed an opportunity to help anyone learn something new. It was so much more than a job for her. It’s where she met some of her very best friends.

She lived a full life not only at home raising her family, but also in her community. For as long as she was able, Deanna was an active member in the DeQuincy Federated Service League and found so much joy in attending DeQuincy Methodist Church.

If she wasn’t entertaining (and feeding) a house full of kids and grandkids, you could find her at Pokeno with friends, around a table of family with dominoes or cards spread about, tagging along on hunting trips to the camp, fishing, or at any of her grandkids many events. From the livestock shows with her earmuffs to ballgames in the heat of the summer. She was always there. She was always smiling. Her easy-going and positive nature was the soft and steady presence we will miss the most. She loved Jesus with all of her heart, and she lived a life that showed it.

She is survived by her sons, Randy Nortman and wife, Darlene, Terry Nortman and wife, Lisa, Mark Nortman and wife, Mechele and Tim Nortman and wife, Stacy; grandchildren, Ambra Kent and husband, Matt, Chez Nortman, Lauren Royer and husband, Dustin, John Ashmore, Kayla Pace and husband, Lance, Kelly Menou and husband, Philip, Chet Nortman and wife, Heather, Bret Singletary and husband, Garret, Sean Bean and wife, Dinah, Matt Bean and wife, Brittany, Hunter Nortman, and Collin Nortman; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Ezra Kent, Jayden Vincent, Sarah Royer, Landry, Logan and arriving soon, Leighton Menou, Declan and Sutton Pace, Clancy and Claire Singletary, Olivia and Sophia Bean, and Owen, Samuel and Charlee Bean.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jerome Walter Nortman; her parents, Wilmar and Ida Dickens, and brother, Chuck Dickens.

Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, May 16, 2025, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 W. 4th Street, DeQuincy, La. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 17, 2025, at DeQuincy Methodist Church, DeQuincy, La. Pastor Jim Barrett will be officiating. Interment to follow at Perkins Cemetery, DeQuincy, La.