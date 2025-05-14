5/14: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Elijah Dshaun Dixon, 23, 133 Heather St. — drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; turning movements and required signals; use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; driver must be licensed. Bond: $83,800.

Ivy Danielle Ceasar, 17, 3900 U.S. 90 East No. 119 — domestic abuse battery.

Dashaun Jawaun Maurice Bradley, 24, Gary, Ind. — three counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Marcell Dariyon Ellison, 25, Chicago — three counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; obstruction of justice.

Tony Michael Vargas, 24, Hammond, Ind. — three counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense.

Shandon Newell, 19, Gary, Ind. — three counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense.

Damien Terez Anderson, 34, 2234 Rose St. — two counts drug possession; direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer; safety helmets; driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $17,700.

Charles Adam Hutchins Jr., 37, 6436 Barton Drive — violations of protective orders.

Bryan Miguel Lopez-Agurto, 37, 4510 Common St. — domestic abuse battery.

Ronald Jermaine Lebine, 37, 2118 Creole St. — drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS: possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $37,000.

Monico Ibarra Cano, 52, 1107 West St., Vinton — resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel or a health care professional; battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace. Bond: $95,500.

Bobby Lee Allen Todd, 48, 816 Miller Ave., Westlake — simple assault. Bond: $35,000.

Anthony Michael Corbello, 58, 590 Linewood Drive, Moss Bluff — stalking. Bond: $7,500.