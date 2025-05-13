Worth the wait Published 1:27 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Westenburg has made most of his chances

For two seasons, Conner Westenburg waited and wondered if he would ever get his big chance.

He had played in just 29 games, serving mainly as a pinch runner or defensive replacement. Westenburg had just one start and one hit, though he did score 13 runs and drove in a couple.

“I got a couple of chances, but I didn’t do much with them,” said Westenburg. “I didn’t really earn more time. I was hoping to get my shot.

“That was tough. Everybody wants to play. Waiting and not playing is hard, but I’m glad I did it.”

And he never considered going elsewhere to get it.

“Loyalty is a big deal to me and my family,” said Westenburg. “From the moment I came to McNeese, I was all about the blue and gold. This is where I wanted to be and wanted to play. Never a doubt.”

Westenburg, an outfielder from Porter, Texas, earned his spot in the lineup during fall workouts before the 2024 campaign.

“I just kept working and making things happen when he was out there,” said McNeese head coach Justin Hill. “It is a tribute to his work ethic and willingness to continue to work and make himself better, and always thinking of the team first.”

Hill also understands Westenburg could have left at any time in the world of the transfer portal.

“He is kind of the ultimate kid in that he stayed and benefited,” said Hill. “I can’t say enough good things about Conner Westenburg. He kept working and he turned himself into an all-conference player.”

Westenburg started all 59 games a year ago, hitting .296 with 17 doubles, three triples and six home runs. He scored 46 runs and drove in 41 while stealing 20 bases in 23 attempts.

This year, the centerfielder has been even better. He is tied for the league lead in triples with nine and was a legitimate Southland Conference Player of the Year candidate late into the season.

Westenburg leads the Cowboys with 64 hits, one more than Easton Dowell, as McNeese gets set to open postseason play in Hammond Thursday against Northwestern State. He is second in the league in runs scored at 60.

Westenburg leads the conference in stolen bases with 25 in 30 attempts and has a .330 average, up 34 points from last season. He has also hit seven home runs and plays the type of center field that earned him defensive league honors last year.

According to one set of metrics, Westenburg leads the nation in runs saved at 18.61, ahead of UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky’s second-best 16.44. His nine outfield assists are believed to be a McNeese record.

“Conner is an electric player,” said Hill. “He gets us going and keeps our energy up, especially how he plays the outfield. He gets to everything out there.”

However, Westenburg isn’t just a baseball player. With a 3.87 individual grade point average, he won the Rowdy Award for the highest individual grade point average among athletes.

Westenburg graduated Monday, earning his degree in general studies.

When asked which he was more proud of, the batting average or his GPA, Westenburg wasn’t sure if he wanted to be honest.

“I guess the batting average because it leads to wins,” he said. “But I think they both show how hard I worked, and I’m proud of that.

“I always knew what I was capable of doing; I just had to wait and make the most of my chances when I got them. I think I have done that.”

Both on the field and in the classroom, Westenburg has done just that.