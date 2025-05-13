To protect and serve: CPSO honors five fallen deputies Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office joined communities across the nation on Tuesday in honoring law enforcement officers during National Police Week, recognizing both their service and the ultimate sacrifices made in the line of duty.

During the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Lake Charles Event Center, the family members of fallen Deputies Billy McIntosh, John Mayfield, Alan Inzer, Eric Bellard and Randy Benoit lit candles in their loved ones’ memory. Later, Deputy Myra Fontenot sang “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.”

“As we gather this week, we reflect on the men and women who have devoted their lives to the service and protection of those of our parish,” Sheriff Stitch Guillory said. “Their sacrifices will forever be etched in the heart of our agency and our community.”

Guillory — standing in front of five thin blue line flags that displayed the faces of the fallen deputies — told their family members his office “will always stand with you and have respect for your loved ones.”

“Their courage, commitment and unwavering dedication to the safety of others represent our profession,” he said. “We honor them not just in memory but in a way that we can carry forward their legacy every single day.”

Guillory also recognized the deputies — whose numbers were so many that they lined the second-floor balcony overlooking the mezzanine where the service was held — who “continue to hold the line,” thanking them for choosing a path that demands integrity, resilience and compassion.

“Your service, it matters,” he said. “Your sacrifices are seen. Your dedication is appreciated by those who you protect and those you serve.”

Guillory said it is important to honor the fallen by supporting the living, a sentiment echoed by Assistant Chief Franklin Fondel.

“It’s a time to honor the service and sacrifice of those who wear the badge,” Fondel said. “It’s also a time for us to celebrate those who continue to serve, ensuring the legacy of courage and sacrifice of those who have served before us is not forgotten.”