Red Cross installing free smoke alarms in Lake Charles Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Special to the American Press

Home fires remain the nation’s most frequent disaster, and the American Red Cross of Louisiana is working to prevent them one home at a time.

On Saturday, May 17, Red Cross volunteers — alongside partner Women Ignited — will be going door-to-door in Lake Charles to install free smoke alarms and help families create escape plans during their Sound the Alarm campaign. It’s a part of a larger effort to reduce home fire deaths across Louisiana.

Email newsletter signup

The volunteers will be in the University Park area, 1001 Central Parkway, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more on how families can prevent home fires, escape in under two minutes, and recover afterward, visit redcross.org/fire.