Leesville Council approves seeking bids on artificial turf Published 5:15 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

By Ashlyn Little

The Leesville City Council agreed on Monday to pay for an appraisal of 27 acres of property adjacent to the recreation complex owned by Mark McRae and to advertise for bids to turf the infield of four baseball fields at the complex.

City Councilman Chris Robertson, District 1, thanked everyone involved who has helped with the ball complex and upkeep of its fields.

“We’ve been talking about this forever and a day,” Robertson said. “This is going to be a huge asset for the city.”

City Councilman Phillip Hunt, a member at large, also thanked the city for repairing the Leesville Police sign.

“It looks wonderful,” Hunt said.

Council members heard an update on the Martin Luther King Community Center, which has acquired a pool table and ping pong table. More ideas are in the works to offer additional entertainment for area youth.

“We’re definitely going to support you (Martin Luther King Community Center) financially, not just with our mouths,” Mayor Rick Allen said.

Allen thanked those representing the center for what they’ve done for the community and for the young people in Leesville.

The council also approved an engineering agreement for the replacement of the Wastewater Treatment Plant UV Disinfection System.

The next council meeting will be on June 9 due to the Memorial Day holiday.