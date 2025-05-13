Florence Marie Marcantel Cole Published 5:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Florence Marie (Marcantel) Cole, 95, of DeQuincy, La., passed away at home on Friday, May 9, 2025 where she resided in Westlake, La. She was born to her late parents, William and Maggie Cooley Marcantel on Sept. 26, 1929 in DeQuincy, La. Marie loved her flowers and enjoyed taking care of her family, including her granddaughter and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammye Marie Cole (Jason Gibson); one granddaughter, Marci Cole; her two great-grandchildren, Winter Hazlewood and Maci Little; along with a host of favorite nieces and nephews.

Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Murphy J. Cole; her parents; son, Jay Marc Cole; siblings, David Marcantel, Sydney Marcantel, and Lola Marcantel Mitchell.

Funeral Services will be held at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home in DeQuincy, La. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 2 p.m., with Bro. Jake Rainwater officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Jordan and Amanda Mothershed of Hixson-Snider Funeral Home.

