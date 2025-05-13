Burrell M. Jones Published 5:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Burrell Melton Jones, 89 of Laurel, Miss. passed away Thursday, April 24, 2025 at the Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel, Miss. For many years, he was a member of the United Methodist Church of Sandersville. Born Sept. 25, 1935 in Lake Charles, La., and graduated Lake Charles High School 1954, he made his home in Jones County Mississippi since 1965.

Burrell had a deep appreciation of history and discovering how things work in the world. He studied aeronautics and engineering at John Brown University, was proud to have been a pilot, and studied business administration at the University of Arkansas. He was past Noble Grand of the International Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) lodge #140 of Laurel and past district deputy Grand Master of IOOF Grand Lodge of Mississippi. He owned and operated Jones Mobile Homes Inc. of Ellisville, was involved in the sale of mobile homes and building and operating mobile home parks and a small fleet of trucks that delivered mobile homes and agricultural equipment nationwide. The motto on his mobile home services business card was based on his life-long slogan, “thought, action, accomplishment.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Burrell Thornton Jones and Mary Pearl Melton Noblet; two wives, Judith Kay Singleton Jones and Janet Black Jones; half-siblings, Dr. Fred Melton “Earl” Smith and Mary Joyce Knabe, and stepbrother, James Lynch.

Survivors include his sons, William Burrell Jones (Evelyn Robbennolt Jones), Robert Austin Jones (Gwendolyn); daughters, Sharon Marie Jones (Mark Weiler) and Jennifer Ann Jones Marler (Joseph), and stepchildren Lisa Finch and Richard Arlin Finch (Cynthia).

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home at 1204 B Ave, Ellisville, Miss. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, Miss. The family will have a private burial at Ellisville City Cemetery in Ellisville, Miss. The Rev.Dr. Daniel Hathorne will officiate. Pallbearers will be Mark Weiler, Joseph Marler, Devin Fontenot, Jacob Coker, Phillip Servello-Jones. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 601-477-3797

