Attempted murder suspect fails to appear for trial Published 11:33 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Authorities are seeking a Jennings man who failed to appear for his scheduled attempted murder trial on Monday.

Wayne Anthony Wyble, 32, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated flight from an officer stemming from a 2022 drive-by shooting that left a local man paralyzed.

According to the Jeff Davis District Attorney’s Office, Judge Steve Gunnell has issued a bench warrant for Wyble’s immediate arrest. Upon apprehension, Wyble is to be held without bond.

“Failing to appear in court is a serious matter that impedes the judicial process and the pursuit of justice,” Heinen said. “We are committed to ensuring that Mr. Wyble is brought before the court to face the charges against him.”

The charges against Wyble originate from an early morning drive-by shooting on La. 26 in November 2022, which was followed by a high-speed chase. The pursuit ended when Wyble crashed into farm equipment after failing to navigate a turn.

The victim of the drive-by shooting, a father of three, was on his way to work when he was struck twice in the back. One of the bullets severed his spine, causing paralysis from the waist down.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Wyble’s whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.