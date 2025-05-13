5/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 10:33 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Marshall Angelo Colton, 45, 101 Tousaint Road No. 95 — battery of a dating partner by burning; home invasion.

Steven Cuong Huyhn, 55, 5859 Tom Hebert Road No. 122 — violations of protective orders; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment; home invasion.

Amanda Michelle Cano, 35, Burgas — cruelty to juveniles; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Marquel Duran Gordon, 46, 615 Orange St., Jennings — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; six counts drug possession; no turn signals; two counts direct contempt of court. Bond: $32,500.

Kevin Brian Hastings, 32, 1277 U.S. 171 North No. 56, Moss Bluff — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; aggravated flight from an officer.

Drekelyn PhillipChester Gardiner, 24, 3617 Forest Drive — two counts direct contempt of court; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS. Bond: $31,500.

Markham James Istre, 44, 3215 Wright Road, Sulphur — video voyeurism. Bond: $50,000.

Sarah Marie Bergeron, 37, 1101 Adams Road, Ragley — drug possession; public intimidation and retaliation; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Casey Allen Simon, 33, 2240 Adles Simon St., Vinton — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Darterious Kemon Bartie, 29, 2224 Lilly St. — armed robbery; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $850,000.

Mark Theddus Benoit, 63, 5941 Bennie Lane — two counts drug possession. Bond: $7,500.

Hunter James Sittig, 25, 286 Burnett Loop, Longville — monetary instrument abuse; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; four counts drug possession.

Joseph Brad Gerald, 24, Maurepas — false imprisonment; battery of a dating partner-first offense.

Robert Luis Mares, 50, Houston — four counts failure to possess the required license for home improvements, residential construction required by applicable state, municipal statues; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft from $25,000 or more; exploitation of the infirmed. Bond: $160,000.

Cody James Thibodeaux, 37, 3696 Heather Lane — simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000. Bond: $25,000.

Gary Dale Williams, 37, 802 Smith St., DeQuincy — theft less than $1,000; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited. Bond: $5,500.

Cody Lee Williams, 40, Sour Lake, Texas — theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $12,500.

Tyler John Koonce, 22, 7032 Enos Abshire Road, Sulphur — battery of a dating partner-first offense.

Brandon Paul Miller, 44, 5020 Pecan Acres Drive — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less).

Laquasa Yvonne Ryans, 48, 4249 5th Ave. M-15 — three counts direct contempt of court; two counts drug possession; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer. Bond: $9,000.