Registration underway for Jeff Davis School Board’s summer meal program Published 11:38 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Registration is now underway for the Jeff Davis Parish School Board Child Nutrition Program’s summer meal program.

The program will provide “Grab and Go” meal boxes containing a seven-day supply of breakfast and lunch for children between the ages of 0-18. Only one box will be provided per child each week.

Online registration will remain open until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 28.

Meal box pick-up will take place Mondays from 7 a.m. to noon, starting Monday, June 2 and continuing through Monday, July 21. Pick up sites will be based on registration.

For pick-up, only parents or two designated individuals including grandparents, daytime caregivers, or a sibling that is 19 or older are allowed to pick up the meals.

A valid ID will be required and verified against the registration information. Individuals not listed on the registration will not be allowed to pick up the meals.

No additions or changes to the designated pick-up individuals can be made once registration is completed.

An electronic registration link is posted on the Jeff Davis Parish School Board website at jeffersondavis.org and on the school board’s Facebook page.