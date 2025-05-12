PHOTO GALLERY: LCPD recognizes National Police Week

Published 10:42 am Monday, May 12, 2025

By Crystal Stevenson

The Lake Charles Police Department recognized National Police Week with an inspection and memorial service Monday morning at the at the Fallen Heroes Memorial located on Bord du Lac Drive.

Email newsletter signup

More Local News

Honoring the fallen: SW La. remembers sacrifices made by law enforcement officers

Registration underway for Jeff Davis School Board’s summer meal program

Landry pushes Trump to weigh primary challenger to Bill Cassidy, sources say

Kinder man killed in vehicle-train collision

Print Article

  • Special Sections