PHOTO GALLERY: LCPD recognizes National Police Week

Wreaths adorn memorial markers around the Fallen Heroes Memorial fountain on the lakefront Monday as part of National Police Week. (Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Deputy Franklin Fondel positions a wreath on the memorial marker of Deputy Randall L. Benoit who died on Jan. 18, 2012 in the line of duty. (Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Motorcycle units for the Lake Charles Police Department line up across from the Fallen Heroes Memorial on Bord du Lac Drive. (Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell salutes a memorial marker honoring the memory of Officer Jerome Seaberry, who died in the line of duty on Dec. 25, 1995. (Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Honor Guard on Monday place wreaths at memorial markers surrounding the Fallen Heroes Memorial on Bord du Lac Drive. (Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell and Mayor Nic Hunter stand in remembrance of Officer Jerome Seaberry, who died in the line of duty on Dec. 25, 1995. (Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell salutes a memorial marker honoring U.S. Army First Lt. Douglas Bernard Fournet was posthumously presented the Medal of Honor for military valor during the Vietnam War. (Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Stitch Guillory salutes a memorial marker honoring Deputy Eric Bellard who died in the line of duty on Sept. 2, 2008. (Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Stitch Guillory salutes a memorial marker honoring Deputy Alan Inzer who died in the line of duty on Jan. 25, 2007. (Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Deputy Franklin Fondel salutes a memorial marker Monday honoring fallen Deputy Randall L. Benoit who died on Jan. 18, 2012 in the line of duty. (Crystal Stevenson / American Press)