Kinder man killed in vehicle-train collision Published 11:22 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Special to American Press

A Kinder man died Friday after his vehicle was struck by an oncoming train near Elton, authorities said.

Jashawn Lavan, 20, died from his injuries after being taken to a local hospital. according to Louisiana State Police Trooper First Class Matt Gaspard.

Gaspard said Lavan was driving north on Liberty Cemetery Road, just north of U.S. 190, when for unknown reasons the vehicle stopped on the tracks in the path of an oncoming train. The train struck the left side of Lavan’s car, he said.

Despite being properly restrained, Lavan sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. where he later died, Gaspard said.

Authorities have collected a standard toxicology sample for analysis, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

