Honoring the fallen: SW La. remembers sacrifices made by law enforcement officers Published 12:55 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Lake Charles Police honored fallen law enforcement officers on Monday — the first day of National Police Week, which recognizes the men and women who swore an oath to protect and serve and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Chief Shawn Caldwell said of the 165 line-of-duty deaths recorded nationwide in 2023, 52 of those deaths were the result of gunfire. One gunfire death has already been recorded this year in Louisiana.

“This morning, immediately after the ceremony, we’re going to go down the road to Rayne to lay one of our brothers to rest,” Caldwell said.

Lt. Allen Credeur, 49, died May 5 while executing a search warrant related to a stabbing investigation.

According to Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly, officers were attempting to locate a suspect when Credeur was shot by friendly fire. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, he died from his injuries.

“Our job is dangerous,” Caldwell said. “We can’t say it won’t happen here — it has and it probably will again.”

“Be safe, be vigilant,” he told his officers during an inspection of the ranks ceremony at the Lake Charles Event Center’s exhibition hall. The event was followed by a memorial service at the Fallen Heroes Memorial on Bord du Lac Drive.

“It is my hope that each and every day that we conduct ourselves honorably, ethically, bravely not only in a way that honors our fallen officers — brothers and sisters who have laid everything down for us — but our families, as well,” he told officers. “That we act in a way that makes our families proud. We treat people with respect. We treat people the way we want our grandmothers to be treated. We must all remember: don’t tarnish the badge.”

Outgoing Mayor Nic Hunter thanked officers for their efforts in keeping his family and the community safe during his two terms.

“My own family has had incidences over the last eight years where because of the position one is in there have been moments where my family has experienced trying times — times where we felt threatened, times where we felt not as safe as my wife wanted us to be — and the police department was always there.”

Hunter said Lake Charles police officers are one of the “finest groups of men and women in this world.”

“It’s been an honor,” Hunter said.

Councilman Mark Eckerd, who is retiring after 16 years on the board, also thanked officers for their service, dedication and friendship.

“The thin blue line that we talk about has been around since the 1920s in New York, but it wasn’t until 2014 that a black and white flag with a blue line at the center was created,” Eckerd said. “That blue line represents the men and women of law enforcement who stand in the gap between the lawless and the innocent. It represents the men and women who have died defending that line. Today I want to thank each and every one of you for upholding that thin blue line.”

During the memorial service, wreaths were placed around markers that encircle the water fountain at the Fallen Heroes Memorial. Wreaths were placed at the plaques honoring Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent; Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Eric Bellard, Alan Inzer, Randall Benoit, Billy McIntosh and John Mayfield; Lake Charles Police Officers David Hampton Sr. and Jerome Seaberry Sr.; and U.S. Army First Lt. Doug Fournet.