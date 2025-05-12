Caddyshack Icehouse denied alcohol permit, announces closure Published 5:53 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

By Ashlyn Little

The Caddyshack Icehouse on Lake Street will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol after the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted last week to unanimously deny the sports bar’s liquor and beer permit.

The business has since announced on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice.

The Police Jury’s decision was made following a video from those opposed to the permit’s approval that included loud music after ordinance hours, violence, gunshots and cars lined up along the public highway in front of the business. Calcasieu Parish has a zoning ordinance that states a bar cannot be within 300 feet of a residence.

Attorney Adam Johnson, who represents Caddyshack, stated on behalf of the owners, “Admittedly the speed of success of the business surprised even us — people sort of flock to it and overnight became very popular.”

He also claimed Caddyshack has received a cease and desist letter from the Lake Charles Regional Airport.

“Our remedy, if we lose in front of you guys (CPPJ), is to go to the district courts — that is not our desire,” Johnson said.

Police Juror Mary Kaye Eason, District 8, said the board is pro-business and supports business within the parish, but the business has to be a good fit for all stakeholders.

“Caddyshack has become a nightclub on airport property, which is not how it was intended,” Eason said.

“I don’t know if this can be saved,” stated Police Juror Ron Hayes, District 6.

Toby Hagan, a resident who voice opposition to the permit, said, “We as well as others have given them every opportunity to correct their lawless behavior and they only tell lies and do nothing.”

The CPPJ did approve at the same meeting an application for a liquor and beer permit for LCLA Investor Group LLC, Jellystone Park in Lake Charles