Barbe girls, LCCP boys win state championships Published 8:00 am Monday, May 12, 2025

The Barbe girls and Lake Charles College Prep boys track and field teams overcame obstacles to win team state championships over the weekend in the state meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium in Baton Rouge.

LCCP had to make up for the loss of its top sprinter to injury, and steady rain all day Friday, to win the Class 3A championship and its first since 2021.

“I’m proud of these kids,” LCCP boys coach Jackie Rhine said. “You know, they faced adversity. They conquered adversity. And now they have a second championship. A second championship in one year.

“It wasn’t a shocker that we had bad weather. We knew it already. Our kids didn’t let that deter them. They didn’t let it distract them. We knew what we had to do to win the state championship.”

And it came down to the final event for the Trailblazers. LCCP trailed Parkview Baptist 60-55. William Plaster, Khel Arvie, Javerion Johnson and Careion Franklin won the 4×400-meter relay by nearly 4 seconds at 3 minutes, 21.9 seconds to beat Parkview 65-60.

Rhine had to make adjustments to replace sophomore Ayden Carter on the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams. Carter, who was the favorite to win the 100-meter dash, suffered a hamstring injury at last week’s regional meet. Franklin, who placed third in the 400, took Carter’s spot on the relay teams. LCCP’s 0.19-second win over De La Salle in the 4×200 (1:28.39) helped set the tone early in the running events. Kalen Antoine won the 300 hurdles in 40.33.

The Barbe girls overcame a disappointing finish in the 4×200 relay to win their first state championship since 2008. Barbe scored 71 points, while St. Joseph’s and Alexandria tied for second at 41.

Barbe was the top seed in the 4×200 and defending champ but finished fifth. Barbe rebounded to score 30 points over the final six events. Kennedi Burks won her third consecutive 400 gold medal in 53.82 seconds, and Reese Trahan won the 300 hurdles (42.46).

The Bucs closed the meet with a dominating win in the 4×400 relay (3:47.63), finishing almost 8 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

“Since that was in the beginning, I know a lot of the girls were really worried,” Barbe girls head track and field coach Pricilla Ibarra said. “They weren’t happy. They were upset, but they ended up taking a few minutes, calming themselves down, and then they really powered through for their individual events and then the 4×400 later that night also.

“That’s really all we could ask for, and it led to this big accomplishment that we’ve been working for.”

Barbe secured an early lead with 39 points in the field events, led by a 1-2 finish in the javelin by freshman Maria LaFleur (125-2) and senior Morgan David (119-1).

Class 5A

Barbe senior Carter Hooks closed his high school career with his first state championship.

Hooks cleared 14-5¼ inches to win the Class 5A pole vault championship.

Defending state champion Miller Malley cleared the same height, but Hooks won on the tiebreaker because he needed one attempt to clear the bar.

Class 4A

Leesville senior Keeton Johnson finished his final season undefeated in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs and nearly led the Wampus Cats to the Class 4A state championship. He scored 25 of runner-up Leesville’s 40 points, while Brusly scored 44 points to win the state championship.

Johnson won his fourth consecutive 1,600 state championship with a winning time of 4:29.94, and his first 800 gold medal at state in 1:55.52. He also helped lead the Wampus Cats to gold in the 4×400 (3:25.29) and 4×800 relays (8:05.6).

Class 3A

St. Louis Catholic senior Hannah Boullion added four more gold medals to her career haul and another state record in her final high school meet.

Boullion won her third consecutive 400 (55.02) state championship and defended her 200 state title in 24.87. She anchored the Saints to wins in the 4×200 and 4×400 relays. The Saints set the Class 3A record in the 4×200 in 1:39.75, knocking more than a second off the old record of 1:40.86 set by Brusly in 2017.

Senior Ella Butler won her second consecutive high jump gold medal at 4-11¾.

St. Louis was the runner-up behind Parkview Baptist, 88-74, while LCCP was third at 48 points. The Trailblazers won the 4×100 relay (48.89) and finished second to the Saints in the 4×400 (4:01.92).

Class 2A

Rosepine senior Amaya Shine took home four medals in her final high school meet on Friday, including two state championships.

She narrowly edged North Caddo’s Nasiyah Collins for gold in the 100 by 0.004 seconds with a time of 12.2 seconds. She ran a personal-best 24.85 to finish first in the 200. She also ran on the Eagles’ second-place 4×200 (1:45) and third-place 4×400 (4:06.56) relay teams.

In his first trip to the state meet, Oakdale junior Anjel Moreaux left a champion after winning the Class 2A high jump with a clearance of 6-5½.

Class 5A

Boys

Team scoring

1, Catholic-Baton Rouge, 61; 2, Jesuit, 60; 3, Scotlandville, 37; 4, Slidell, 33.5; 5, Holy Cross, 30; 6, West Monroe, 28; 6, Destrehan, 28; 8, Parkway, 26; 9, Alexandria, 23; 10, Central Lafourche, 22; 10, Haughton, 22; 12, Ruston, 19; 13, Acadiana, 16; 14, Zachary, 15; 14, Brother Martin, 15; 14, Mandeville, 15; 17, Airline, 12; 17, Dutchtown, 12; 17, Baton Rouge, 12; 20, Barbe, 10; 20, Huntington, 10; 20, Captain Shreve, 10; 23, Benton, 9; 23, Denham Springs, 9; 25, New Iberia, 8; 26, St. Paul’s, 6; 26, Prairieville, 6; 26, Central-Baton Rouge, 6; 29, Sam Houston, 4; 29, Covington, 4; 29, Warren Easton, 4; 29, Ouachita Parish, 4; 33, Ponchatoula, 2; 33, Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, 2; 33, Edna Karr, 2; 33, Lafayette, 2; 37, Neville, 1; 37, Walker, 1; 37, Natchitoches Central, 1; 37, C.E. Byrd, 1; 37, Carencro, 1; 42, Thibodaux, .5.

Field

PV – 1, Carter Hooks, Barbe, 14-5 ¼.

Girls

Team scoring

1, Barbe, 71; 2, St. Joseph’s, 41; 2, Alexandria, 41; 4, Destrehan, 40; 5, Mt. Carmel, 37; 6, Lafayette, 34.5; 7, East Ascension, 32; 8, Ruston, 31; 9, Liberty Magnet, 29; 10, Zachary, 27; 11, Ouachita Parish, 24; 12, Northshore, 18; 13, Airline, 17; 13, Hahnville, 17; 15, Dominican, 14; 15, Dutchtown, 14; 17, John Curtis, 12; 17, Denham Springs, 12; 19, Captain Shreve, 10; 20, Live Oak, 8; 20, Covington, 8; 22, Scotlandville, 7; 23, Chalmette, 6; 23, Central-Baton Rouge, 6; 23, Mandeville, 6; 26, Walker, 5; 26, Ben Franklin, 5; 28, Sulphur, 4; 29, Central Lafourche, 3; 30, St. Amant, 2; 30, C.E. Byrd, 2; 30, Benton, 2; 33, Ponchatoula, 1; 33, Parkway, 1; 33, Pineville, 1; 36, Warren Easton, .5.

Field

SP – 2, Kaci Fulton, Barbe, 41-5 ¼.

JAV – 1, Maria LaFleur, Barbe, 125-2; 2, Morgan Davis, Barbe, 119-1.

HJ – 3, Taylor Bennett, Barbe, 5-3 ¾; 3, Aniyah Lavan, Barbe, 5-3 ¾.

Running

400 – 1, Kennedi Burks, Barbe, 53.82.

300H – 1, Reese Trahan, Barbe, 42.46.

Relays

4×400 – 1, Barbe (Reese Trahan, Tori Tran, Aniyah Lavan, Kennedi Burks), 3:47.63.

Class 4A

Boys

Team scoring

1, Brusly, 44; 2, Leesville, 40; 3, E.D. White, 39; 4, Cecilia, 37; 4, North DeSoto, 37; 6, West Ouachita, 29; 7, David Thibodaux, 27; 8, Vandebilt Catholic, 26; 9, Willow, 24; 10, South Lafourche, 23; 11, Breaux Bridge, 22; 12, Grant, 20; 12, A.J. Ellender, 20; 14, Westgate, 19; 15, Loranger, 16; 16, Franklin Parish, 15; 17, Northside, 14; 18, Archbishop Hannan, 12; 18, Morgan City, 12; 20, Teurlings Catholic, 10; 20, Archbishop Shaw, 10; 20, Minden, 10; 23, Tioga, 9; 24, St. Thomas More, 8; 24, Istrouma, 8; 24, Lakeshore, 8; 24, Beau Chene, 8; 29, Bell Chasse, 5; 29, Washington-Marion, 5; 31, Iowa, 4; 31, Northwood-Shreveport, 4; 31, North Vermilion, 4; 31, Livonia, 4; 31, Comeaux, 1; 36, Bossier, 2; 36, LaGrange, 2.

Running

800 – 1, Keeton Johnson, Leesville, 1:55.52.

1600 – 1, Keeton Johnson, Leesville, 4:29.94.

Relays

1600 – 1, Leesville (Taj Jackson, Keeton Johnson, Azjay Rhodes, Gregory Wright), 3:25.29.

3200 – 1, Leesville (Jakori Celestine, Keeton Johnson, Emanuel Hill, Azjay Rhodes), 8:05.60.

Girls

Team scoring

1, West Feliciana, 51; 1, Willow, 51; 3, Teurlings Catholic, 40; 4, Tioga, 38; 5, West Ouachita, 37; 6, St. Thomas More, 36; 6, Broadmoor, 36; 8, E.D. White, 29; 9, Lutcher, 26; 9, Brusly, 26; 11, Comeaux, 24; 12, Iowa, 22; 12, Woodlawn-Shreveport, 22; 14, Cecilia, 19; 15, North DeSoto, 14; 16, David Thibodaux, 12; 16, Vandebilt Catholic, 12; 18, Archbishop Hannan, 11; 19, Loranger, 10; 19, Abramson, 10; 22, St. Scholastica, 9; 23, South Lafourche, 6; 23, Northside, 6; 23, Georgee Washington Carter, 6; 23, Leesville, 6; 27 Bossier, 4; 27, Academy of Our Lady, 4; 27, McDonogh #35, 4; 30, Opelousas, 2; 30, Beau Chene, 2; 30, Loyola College Prep, 2; 33, Pearl River, 1; 33, Caddo Magnet, 1.

Field

JAV – 2, Ashtyn Henry, Iowa, 110-8.

LJ – 2, Taylar Brown, Washington-Marion, 18-7 ¼.

PV – 2, Alivia Singletary, Iowa, 10-5 ¼.

Class 3A

Boys

Team scoring

1, Lake Charles College Prep, 65; 2, Parkview Baptist, 60; 3, Glen Oaks, 47; 4, Sterlington, 43; 5, De La Salle, 35; 6, Port Allen, 30; 7, University Lab, 26; 7, North Webster, 26; 9, Erath, 18; 9, St. James, 18; 9, Northwest, 18; 9, Acadiana Renaissance, 18; 13, John F. Kennedy, 17; 14, St. Louis Catholic, 15; 15, Sumner, 11; 16, Collegiate Baton Rouge, 10; 16, South Beauregard, 10; 16, Vidalia, 10; 20, Mamou, 9; 20, Berwick, 9; 22, Kaplan, 8; 22, Carroll, 8; 22, Jena, 8; 22, Livingston Collegiate, 8; 22, Albany, 8; 27, Donaldsonville, 6; 27, Patrick Taylor, 6; 27, Bunkie, 6; 30, Caldwell Parish, 4; 30, Bogalusa, 4; 30, Abbeville, 4; 30, Pine, 4; 34, Crowley, 3; 35, Haynes Academy, 2; 35, Ville Platte, 2; 37, Patterson, 1; 37, Booker T. Washington, 1; 37, Church Point, 1.

Field

SP – 3, Colton Guidry, St. Louis, 46-2 ½.

DIS – 3, Noah Royer, S. Beauregard, 141-0.

LJ – 2, William Plaster, LCCP, 21-11 ¾.

TJ – 2, Cameron Brazzle, LCCP, 44-6.

Running

400 – 3, Careion Franklin, LCCP, 49.31.

3200 – 2, Deacon Stantz, St. Louis, 9:52.74.

300H – 1, Kalen Antoine, LCCP, 40.33; 3, Damone Scott, LCCP, 40.82.

Relays

800 – 2, Lake Charles College Prep, 1:28.39.

1600 – 1, Lake Charles College Prep (William Plaster, Khel Arvie, J Johnson, Careion Franklin), 3:21.90.

Girls

Team scoring

1, Parkview Baptist, 88; 2, St. Louis Catholic, 74; 3, Lake Charles College Prep, 48; 4, Madison Prep, 42; 5, Sterlington, 37; 6, Sacred Heart-New Orleans, 28; 6, University Lab, 28; 8, Mamou, 27; 9, Acadiana Renaissance, 19; 10, Thomas Jefferson, 18; 11, Bunkie, 17; 12, Erath, 16; 12, Kaplan, 16; 14, Cabrini, 14.5; 15, Patrick Taylor, 13; 15, John F. Kennedy, 13; 17, St. James, 10; 17, Buckeye, 10; 19, Morris Jeff Community, 9; 20, South Beauregard, 8; 20, Patterson, 8; 20, Donaldsonville, 8; 23, Doyle, 7; 24, Marksville, 5; 25, North Webster, 5; 26, Northwest, 4; 26, Landry, 4; 26, Port Allen, 4; 29, Berwick, 2; 29, Church Point, 2; 29, Glen Oaks, 2; 32, Iota, 1; 32, Pine Prairie, 1; 32, De La Salle, 1.

Field

HJ – 1, Ella Butler, St. Louis, 4-11 ¾; 3, Semaj Malveaux, LCCP, 4-9 ¾.

Running

100 – 2, Akia Jackson, LCCP, 12.32.

200 – 1, Hannah Boullion, St. Louis, 24.87.

400 – 1, Hannah Boullion, St. Louis, 55.02; 2, Halee Jackson, St. Louis, 58.11.

100H – 3, Na’Ryah McAllister, LCCP, 15.85.

Relays

400 – 1, Lake Charles College Prep (Akia Jackson, Jerny Stevens, D Scott, Semaj Malveaux), 48.67; 2, St. Louis Catholic, 48.89.

800 – 1, St. Louis Catholic (B Williams, Halee Jackson, C Harris, Hannah Boullion), 1:39.75. (Class record); 3, Lake Charles College Prep, 1:43.04.

1600 – 1, St. Louis Catholic (Halee Jackson, C Harris, B Williams, Hannah Boullion), 3:56.97; 2, Lake Charles College Prep, 4:01.92.

3200 – 2, St. Louis Catholic, 9:59.82.

Class 2A

Boys

Team scoring

1, Episcopal, 60; 2, Ouachita Christian, 52; 3, Newman, 47; 4, Lafayette Christian, 45; 5, Slaughter Community Charter, 36; 6, Metairie Park Country Day, 34; 6, Calvary Baptist, 34; 8, Delhi Charter, 30; 9, Winnfield, 26.33; 10, Catholic-New Iberia, 24.33; 11, Lafayette Renaissance Charter, 24; 12, Notre Dame, 22; 13, Mansfield, 21; 14, Indepdence, 14; 15, South Plaquemines, 12; 16, St. Thomas Aquinas, 10; 16, Oakdale, 10; 18, Delcambre, 9; 19, Holy Savior Menard, 8; 19, Green Oaks, 8; 19, Northlake Christian, 8; 19, Ferriday, 8; 23, Avoyelles, 7; 23, St. Helena, 7; 23, Rosepine, 7; 26, Kinder, 4; 27, Northeast, 4; 27, Franklin, 4; 29, Magnolia, 2.33; 30, Houma Chritian, 2; 30, Vinton, 2; 30, Pickering, 2; 30, Rayville, 2; 34, Mangham, 1; 34, DeQuincy, 1.

Field

HJ – 1, Anjel Moreaux, Oakdale, 6-5 ½.

Relays

3200 – 3, Rospeine, 8:28.17.

Girls

Field

LJ – 3, Peyton Jones, Oakdale, 16-7.

Running

100 – 1, Amaya Shine, Rosepine, 12.20.

200 – 1, Amaya Shine, Rosepine, 24.85.

400 – 2, Hayley Calcote, Rosepine, 57.38.

800 – 3, Sophie Bruchhaus, Kinder, 2:28.71.

Relays

800 – 2, Rosepine, 1:45.00.

1600 – 3, Rosepine, 4:06.56.