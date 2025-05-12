5/12: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 11:18 am Monday, May 12, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Darren James Morgan Jr., 45, 2306 12th St. — battery of an emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel or health care professional. Bond: $5,000.

Daniel Norman Lindsey, 40, Longville — five counts drug possession; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; money laundering; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Jamarion Darius Bartie, 20, 2187 E. Gauthier Road No. 517 — armed robbery; armed robbery-use of a firearm; simple burglary; theft of a firearm; direct contempt of court.

Jaydrien Carmelo Miller, 20, 2187 E. Gauthier Road No. 517 — armed robber-use of a firearm; direct contempt of court; five counts drug possession. Bond: $270,000.

Patrick Michael Tolar, 46, Brookeland, Texas — armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $200,000.

Eugene David James, 35, Houston — oral sexual battery. Bond: $225,000.

Roschad Michael Manuel, 38, 27136 La. 23 Sulphur — four counts drug possession; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; flight from an officer; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; turning movements and required signals.

Aaron Joshua Lilly, 34, 1512 California St. — operating while intoxicated-third offense. Bond: $30,000.

Trillshawon Wilson Curtis, 17, 1922 N. Prater St. — four counts simple burglary; four counts resisting an officer. Bond: $50,500.

Shemire Dwayne Guillory, 38, 6859 Tom Hebert Road No. 497 — direct contempt of court; simple burglary; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. Bond: $16,500.

Walter Raymond Melancon, 18, 602 Sycamore St. No. 9104 — four counts simple burglary; resisting an officer.

Jasper Swone Parker Jr., 32, 1223 Fournet St. — possession of firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $20,000.

Tavion Emanuel Lewis, 19, 2358 Legion St. — unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $30,000.

Kahdija KeiaraMonique Bourda, 30, Lafayette — forgery. Bond: $17,500.

Donte Jevon Harris, 29, homeless, Starks — home invasion; domestic abuse battery-strangulation; interfering with emergency communication. Bond: $80,000.

Donald Lynn Foster, 78, Jim Drake Road, Starks — domestic abuse battery; simple battery.

Martin Luther Young, 50, 508 U.S. 90 West, Iowa, La. — tail lamps; two counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Bond: $21,250.

Shawn Marshall Garlington, 48, 116 Bill Talley Road, Sulphur — obscenity. Bond: $5,000.

Dennis Lee Turner Jr., 40, 936 West St., Vinton — drug possession; maximum speed limit; resisting an officer; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; direct contempt of court. Bond: $48,100.

Ronalda Rufia Young-Guillory, 39, 3140 E. Burton St., Sulphur — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; drug possession. Bond: $10,500.

Billy Joe Garrick, 41, 450 Harris Road No. 233 — direct contempt of court; three counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Tyler Jones Moore, 23, 2207 Custer Drive, Vinton — domestic abuse battery.