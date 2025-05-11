Legislators propose 22 amendments for Louisiana Published 9:49 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

Louisiana legislators have filed 22 proposed state constitutional amendments during the 2025 legislative session. However, only a handful of those amendments may end up on the ballot and one has already been withdrawn.

Some of those proposals are duplicates and others were losers from the moment they were filed. Those that haven’t been heard by a committee face tough futures. Others are rewritten amendments that voters rejected on March 29.

Senate Bill 8 would make it easier to fire state classified employees who are protected by civil service. It is awaiting a vote by the full Senate.

Email newsletter signup

The new city of St. George in East Baton Rouge Parish would be allowed to create a school system by SB 25. It passed the Senate 26-5 and was sent to the House.

The state’s homestead exemption that gives homeowners a $75,000 tax exemption could be increased by $22,500 by parish governing authorities by SB 56. It is still in committee. House Bill 271 would allow parish governing authorities to increase the homestead by $5,000. It was approved 9-5 in one committee and sent to a second committee.

Another bill, SB 57, would remove income limitations on freezing the homestead exemption property assessment for persons ages 65 or older. It is awaiting a Senate vote. SB 115 authorizes a new assessment level for homeowners who meet the federal poverty guidelines. It is awaiting a final Senate vote.

The House has HB 269 that increases the homestead income special exemption level from $100,000 annually to $200,000 for those 65 and older, veterans and the disabled. It is still in committee. HB 300 is a similar amendment.

Judges have to retire at age 70 and SB 86 would repeal the retirement age for judges. That has been tried more than once and been defeated by the state’s voters. The amendment failed 12-25, its first vote in the Senate. The House has a similar bill, HB 63, that is still in committee.

The spending of any foreign money in state elections is prohibited by SB 109. It passed the Senate 34-5 and is in a House committee.

HB 294 says 20% of all severance taxes should be sent to parishes and eliminates dollar amounts. It is awaiting House final passage.

An amendment that limits government spending, HB 295, has passed one committee and is in another one.

Fire protection officers employed by an airport authority would become eligible for state supplemental pay under provisions of HB 349. It is still in committee.

Two new members would be added to the five-member Louisiana Public Service Commission by HB364. They would be appointed by the governor. It is still in committee.

Parishes would be authorized to exempt business inventory taxes from property taxes by HB 366. They would receive state funding if they exempt those taxes. It has passed the House unanimously and is in the Senate.

HB 448 would prohibit nonprofit organizations from receiving a property tax exemption on property used for commercial purposes, even if it relates to the income-tax-exempt purposes of the organization. The bill is still in committee.

Solar facilities would have limited eligibility from participating in the Industrial Tax Exemption Program by HB 464. It is still in committee.

School systems would be able to provide salary increases for teachers and other school employees under HB 466, which is not an amendment. It is awaiting House final passage. Three education trust funds would be eliminated by HB 473 in order to fund teacher and support raises required in HB 466. The amendment is awaiting a final vote in the House.

Constitutional amendments would be limited to one object under provisions of HB 471. It is still in committee.

The Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund would be eliminated and its funds would be transferred to the Budget Stabilization Fund (the rainy day fund) by HB 678. It is awaiting House final passage. The goal is to provide legislators with additional budget funds.