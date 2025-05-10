Leslie Ann Smith Published 5:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Leslie Ann Smith, 70, a resident of Lake Charles, La., passed from this life on April 25, 2025, in the comfort of her home.

Leslie earned a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education from McNeese State University and later earned her master’s degree in Reading from Louisiana State University. She was formerly a member of First Baptist Church of Lake Charles, where she sang in the choir and performed in their annual Christmas Program, and was also a member of the Bell Choir. Leslie taught at R.W. Vincent, D. S. Perkins, Henry Heights, and Cypress Cove Elementary Schools. She also worked at Lisbeth’s Bridal and Formal Wear with her sister for several years. Gifted in musical talents, Leslie participated in bands and choirs from a young age. She played the clarinet in the McNeese Marching Band and was a gifted pianist.

Mrs. Smith is predeceased by her parents, William George Smith and Louise Vitello Smith.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Lisbeth “Libby” Smith Williams and husband, David Williams of Lake Charles; one nephew, Paul David Williams of Metairie, La., and her aunt, Jean Webster Vitello of Lake Charles and numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Leslie’s Memory to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home.

Mrs. Smith’s cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home. She will be interred privately with her mother at a later date.