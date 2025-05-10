Kathleen Robertson Chambers Published 5:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

It is with full, yet broken, hearts and deep gratitude for a life well lived that we announce the passing of Kathleen Robertson Chambers, who left this world peacefully on May 8, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Nov. 9, 1933, to Howard C. Robertson and Susie Perkins Robertson, Kathleen lived a life marked by quiet strength, unwavering faith, and endless generosity. She married the love of her life at a young age and committed wholeheartedly to that union. After the military saw fit to move her husband to France, Kathleen followed. After several years living abroad, a testament to her fortitude, she spent her working life working first as a legal assistant and later finding her niche in banking, where her keen mind and steady presence earned her the respect of all who worked with her. Her life was a testament to her dedication, intelligence, and the value she placed on hard work and integrity.

It was in retirement, however, that Kathleen truly thrived. She shared decades of joyful, well-earned rest with her devoted husband of 67 years, her friends, and her family, relishing the often overlooked simple pleasures of life, domino nights with friends, ski trips, innumerable family gatherings filled with laughter, and even quiet evenings alone on her porch swing.

A woman of devout faith, Kathleen attended and was active in her church for most of her life. Kathleen was not one to seek the spotlight, yet she worked behind the scenes to tend to the lowly yet critical tasks of the church. She never hesitated to extend a helping hand when she felt that she could make a difference in someone’s life.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Troy Cullen Chambers; their love was one to be admired, embracing the highs of life together and enduring the inevitable stormy seasons together, a partnership rooted in mutual respect and lasting affection. Also preceding Kathleen in death were her siblings, Howard C. Robertson Jr., Edwin Robertson, and Dudley Robertson.

She is survived by her two children and two beloved sons-in-law, Susan Lynn Chambers Prejean and her husband, Raymond Harold Prejean, as well as, Sandra Kay Chambers Pharis and her husband, Milton Trent Pharis. Kathleen also leaves behind two beloved grandchildren, Joshua Cullen Duhon and Taylor Weston Prejean.

Though she has left this world, her spirit remains woven into the fabric of our family, her church family, and her close friends. She loved deeply, was deeply loved, and will be forever missed.

“For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s.” Romans 14:8

Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 W. 4th Street, DeQuincy, La. The Rev. Tracey Smith will be officiating. Interment to follow at Riley Smith Memorial Park, DeQuincy, La.