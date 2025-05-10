Damen Wayne Landry Published 5:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Damen Wayne Landry, 50, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 8, 2025, surrounded by his loving family, following a long and courageous battle with kidney disease.

Damen was born on Jan. 28, 1975, to Paula Smythe and Darrell Wayne Landry. He was a proud graduate of Grand Lake High School in Grand Lake, La. A devoted Catholic Christian, Damen found great joy in his faith, his family, and the simple pleasures of life, especially fishing. Above all, his greatest joy and source of pride were his children.

He is lovingly remembered by his children, Alex Andrepont, Amaya Cotton, Foster Landry, and Lincoln Landry; his parents, Paula Smythe and stepfather, Dr. Marck Smythe, and Darrell Wayne Landry and stepmother, Melanie Landry; his twin brother, Darren Paul Landry, and his younger brother, David Shane Landry and wife, Kelly. He is also survived by his step-sisters, Tara Olivier and husband, Bart, Lindsay Smythe-Doucet and husband, Adam, and Torrey Guidry and husband, Cody, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.

Email newsletter signup

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Johnson Funeral Home, 4321 Lake Street, Lake Charles, LA 70605. Monsignor Gaddy will officiate. Visitation will take place prior to the service, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Lake Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation in memory of Damen.