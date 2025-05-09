Sanchez passing on spark of curiosity to his students

When David Sanchez walks into his classroom at Singer High School, he’s not just teaching business or robotics — he’s passing on the same spark of curiosity that once lit his own path.

David Sanchez was born and raised in DeRidder, and attended East Beauregard High School before serving in the Marine Corps. After his service, he earned his bachelor’s in business administration from Northwestern State University and spent a decade in the private sector.

This shift was inspired by his own childhood. Both of his parents taught in the Beauregard Parish School System for more than 30 years. He looks back at the summer vacations and school breaks that let him spend time with his family fondly. Now that he is a parent of his own, he wants to provide the same memories for his children.

Now in his fourth year of teaching at Singer High, Sanchez, who is the 2024-25 Singer High Teacher of the Year, leads business education and robotics classes for seventh- through 12th-graders. He chose this subject because he wanted to teach “more advanced and abstract” concepts that are more suitable for older students, and leverage his practical business experience to give his students a realistic peek behind the curtain.

“It’s also a subject that involves many different aspects of our world that I find fascinating.”

But his role extends past his classroom. Two years ago, Singer High was selected to participate in a STEM program offered to 10 schools. Since then, Sanchez has been working to expand the program from middle to high school.

To further cultivate an interest in STEM, they are looking to bring the program to elementary school, as well, through an “Introduction to STEM” program for fourth-graders.

“Being in a small, rural school, our students typically don’t have much exposure to career paths in STEM fields,” he explained. “Our goal with this program is to show students how technology is being adapted and implemented into a variety of industries, giving them the tools to branch out in their careers within their chosen industry.”

Sanchez’s dedication is simply an act of returning the favor. As a student, he was a quick learner who easily got bored and loved technology. He was drawn to computers, and one of his teachers, Mrs. Morel at EBHS, encouraged him to experiment with the technology. This engaged his curiosity and taught him to direct his own learning, a skill he carries with him to this day.

Morel wasn’t the only teacher who influenced him.

“One of my best teachers, Coach Glaser from EBHS, taught me — even though he didn’t know it at the time — that the best way to teach someone something is to ask a person questions that get them thinking,” he recalled. “An answer that is discovered, rather than given, is an answer that is understood.”

While these teachers didn’t necessarily inspire him to become a teacher, they have informed his teaching style. Each student is unique, so he uses his previous student experiences to relate to his students. This practice lets him offer each student an opportunity to absorb the course material in the way that is most effective for them.

He can pass along his “passions, knowledge, wisdom and experience” to his students. He doesn’t take this lightly because he knows that as a teacher, he has the chance to give his students the education and skills they need to succeed.

“As a father, I want my children to stand on my shoulders and have a better life than I did. To me, that means giving them everything that I can so that they can better their lives. I didn’t realize it until I started teaching, but I see all of my students in the same light.”

In his classroom, learning is a two-way street. He is determined to help develop lifelong learners because he believes it is critical for an individual to never stop learning. He implements this in the classroom by encouraging his students to be curious, think critically and direct their own learning.

Sometimes he even gets to learn something along the way. If he doesn’t know the answer to a student’s question, he leads by example by discovering the answer alongside them.

Through the journey, he has found himself “amazed” at the proactive learning his students have engaged in when they are interested in the subject. The key to this method is determining each student’s special interests. When education is centered around special interests, learning becomes an activity that can be enjoyed, he said.

And for Sanchez, the most rewarding part of teaching is simple: offering his students the chance at “just a little bit of a better life than before.”