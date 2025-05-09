Preston Paul Solarie Published 5:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

The sunrise of a beautiful life commenced upon the horizon of Port Arthur, Texas on Aug. 30, 1954, when a bouncing baby boy was born to the union of Paul and Hilda Solarie. They named him Preston Paul Solarie. He was affectionately known as “Cocamo” by his family members and friends.

On the early morning of April 26, 2025, the trumpet sounded and the call was answered. Our hearts were saddened and grief filled when Cocamo peacefully transitioned while on hospice care surrounded by his devoted wife, children, family, and friends.

Cocamo was a devout Catholic from childhood. He was taught the gospel and Jan. 4, 2022, Cocamo put on Christ in baptism and was added to the body with the West Side Church of Christ, Angleton, Texas.

Cocamo graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1972 with exceptional academic achievements. He then attended Prairie View A&M University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1975, graduating magna cum laude in just three years. During his time at Prairie View A&M University he tutored aspiring Mechanical Engineering students.

Cocamo married his love, Janice Spillman, and they fulfilled 25 years of what God intended for their lives, a beautiful marriage. They were always seen together at church, banquets, traveling, and other related functions. He loved sharing these events with his family and friends.

During his employment, Cocamo had a prolific engineering career working with several Fortune 100 and 500 corporations, including Boeing, Chevron, Gulf Oil and Conoco Phillips. He retired in 2016 from Conoco Phillips in Operations.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Hilda Solarie.

He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Janice Spillman Solarie; children, Ian Solarie (Kristina), LaSjhontae Spillman, and Yuri Spillman; grandchildren, I’Nari Solarie, Pierre Barthe, Ethan Solarie, Zian Solarie, and Kain Solarie; two sisters, Deborah Celestine and Bertha Antwine and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 9 a.m., and funeral service at 11 a.m., at Mill Street Church of God and Christ. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas, under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.