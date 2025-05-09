PHOTO GALLERY: Epps Memorial Library construction nearing finish line
Published 10:15 am Friday, May 9, 2025
The new Epps Memorial Library is on pace to be completed later this year. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
A contruction workers installs metal flashing on the new Epps Memorial Library on Tuesday. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Work is progressing on the interior of the new Epps Memorial Library. The $2.4 million, 7,043-square foot library broke ground in August last year and is on pace to be completed later this year. The project is being managed by K&J Development of SWLA, LLC, and it was designed by David Brossett of Brossett Architect, LLC.
Work is in progress on the exterior and interior of the new Epps Memorial Library and is expected to be completed later this year. The $2.4 million, 7,043-square-foot library broke ground in August last year. The project is being managed by K&J Development of SWLA, and it was designed by David Brossett of Brossett Architect.