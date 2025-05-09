PHOTO GALLERY: Epps Memorial Library construction nearing finish line

Published 10:15 am Friday, May 9, 2025

By Rodrick Anderson

Work is in progress on the exterior and interior of the new Epps Memorial Library and is expected to be completed later this year. The $2.4 million, 7,043-square-foot library broke ground in August last year. The project is being managed by K&J Development of SWLA, and it was designed by David Brossett of Brossett Architect.

