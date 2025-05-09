PHOTO GALLERY: Epps Memorial Library construction nearing finish line Published 10:15 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Work is in progress on the exterior and interior of the new Epps Memorial Library and is expected to be completed later this year. The $2.4 million, 7,043-square-foot library broke ground in August last year. The project is being managed by K&J Development of SWLA, and it was designed by David Brossett of Brossett Architect.

