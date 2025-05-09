Lions force deciding game Published 9:16 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

There will be one more game before the Southland Conference champion is decided.

Using one big hit and a stellar pitching performance from an unexpected source, Southeastern evened up the best-of-3 championship series Friday night at Joe Miller Park.

There was no late magic, no big heroics, no final rally this time for McNeese.

Behind junior right-hander Lainee Bailey, the Lady Lions took Game 2 2-0, forcing the deciding game Saturday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

“That was a tough game,” said McNeese head coach James Landreneau. “They played better than us today. We will have to have a quick turnaround, but it’s what we have prepared for.”

Bailey, who entered the game with just 30⅔ innings in the circle, allowed just four hits while going the distance for Southeastern (47-14). She worked out of trouble several times, improving her record to 5-1.

“She did a really good job keeping us off balance,” said Landreneau. “It was really hard for us to get into any rhythm.”

Top-seeded McNeese (41-19) did have a couple of chances to score, but the Lions came up with big defensive plays. The biggest came in the fifth when Shelby Morris at second and Maria Detiller at third saved three or four runs.

“I thought their defense was really good,” said Landreneau. “I also think that when we had some chances, we made soft contact. We need to make harder contact in the next game.”

The Lions scored their runs right after that in the bottom of the fifth with two out.

After getting the first batters easy, McNeese starter Maddie Taylor (18-8) gave up a single to Morris, who stole second immediately. Then Chloe Magee sent a sinking liner to left.

Sam Mundine charged but appeared to get caught between making a late dive, taking the ball on a bounce, and throwing home. The ball skipped past Mundine and rolled to the wall, scoring both runs.

“She just got caught in between,” said Landreneau. “A tough play.”

Taylor, a freshman who was named the league’s Pitcher of the Year, was solid, allowing seven hits but just the two runs..

“I thought Williams pitched well,” said Landreneau. “We just have to be ready tomorrow. I like our chances.”

McNeese is looking for its record 10th SLC Tournament championship and fourth in five years. They have also won six of the last eight titles.

Southeastern is looking to defend its title with a win Saturday, which would also be the second in program history.

The Lions won the postgame coin flip and will be the home team for the deciding game.