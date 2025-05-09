Helen Marie Moreau Published 5:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Helen Marie Moreau passed away on May 5, 2025 in a local hospital. She was born on June 19, 1934 in Lake Charles, La., the daughter of Pierre Arabie and Ellen Ross Arabie.

Helen was a family woman who enjoyed camping, fishing, crabbing, zydeco music, dancing, but most of all, getting together to spend time with her family. She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School and was a member of Christ of King Catholic Church. Her love remains etched upon our hearts, a timeless tribute to her enduring spirit.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Chris Moreau, Tammy Moreau, Twila Moreau, Lisa A Moreau, Russel Moreau, and Steve Moreau; her grandchildren, Joshua Moreau, Ashly Moreau, Jeremy Moreau, Jacob Moreau, Danielle Campos, Erica Moreau, Courtney Woods, Nichole Woods, Brian Thigpen, Brandon Thigpen, Jordan Thigpen, Katie Moreau; her great-grandchildren, Julia Sterling, Juliana Sterling, Julian sterling, Jayden Fontenot, Remi Richard, Zaiyle Moreau, Keatin Moreau, Tralin Moreau, Brilee Moreau, Eli Moreau, River Moreau, Kristy Moreau, John Moreau, Amaya Lawrence, and Emma Thigpen.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Moreau; her son, David Moreau; her grandson, Justin Thigpen, and her great-grandson, Daxx Richard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 9, 2025 in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. Matthew Cormier, V.F. serving as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be in the Johson Funeral Home Chapel, 4321 Lake St., on Thursday, May 8 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday at 12 p.m., and will continue until leaving in procession to the church for 2 p.m. Mass.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.